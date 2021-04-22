Healthbeat: Pharmacist’s role in combatting opioid abuse

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With so much attention paid to the pandemic, we may not have heard as much about opioid abuse. The truth of the matter is that it is very much a problem across all walks of society which has worsened during the past year.









Pharmacist and owner of Harrold’s Pharmacy, Bruce Lefkowitz, explained how the role of pharmacists has evolved as a gatekeeper to make sure doctors are not overprescribing painkiller medication to patients.

His pharmacy also features a drug disposal container which he says is used several times a day. Pharmacist Intern Hunnter Maxwell is a pharmacy student at Wilkes University. He said he’s learning every day about the importance of medication therapy management with patients.

