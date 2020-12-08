Healthbeat: Patient study reveals Renal Disease a top contributor to COVID hopsitalization

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A study of Geisinger patients tested for COVID-19 during the first months of the pandemic has revealed the underlying health condition most likely to contribute to hospitalization.

Nearly 13,000 individuals were tested for COVID-19 within the Geisinger system between March and May.

Researchers found that kidney disease was the leading risk factor for COVID-related hospitalization. The findings highlight the importance of preventing infection in patients with kidney disease and other chronic illnesses.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more in tonight’s Healthbeat on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.