Healthbeat: New report finds health inequities most severe in Pennsylvania’s rural areas

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new report finds health inequities are often driven by geography and race.







The report called “Disrupting Disparities in Pennsylvania” was done by AARP and Drexel University. AARP Pennsylvania State Operations and Outreach Manager Angela Foreshaw-Rouse says the health inequities are most severe in Pennsylvania’s rural areas among underrepresented populations, particularly Black and Latino communities and low income White households.

While citing healthcare access issues, the report also offers suggestions to provide more equitable care across the Commonwealth.

