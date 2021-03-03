Healthbeat: New ad campaign seeks to encourage COVID vaccinations

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new ad campaign is underway to encourage more people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Ad Council has partnered with the COVID Collaborative and CDC to launch what’s called “It’s Up To You”.

The campaign comes in response to research which indicates about 40 percent of the U.S. population has not yet firmly decided whether to get vaccinated. The ads will run on TV, radio, social media and websites.





The campaign costs $500 million and is considered the largest and most critical communications effort in our nation’s history.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller speaks with American Public Health Association Executive Director Georges Benjamin, MD and Ad Council Chief Campaign Development Officer Michelle Hillman tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.