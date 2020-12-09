Healthbeat: Mobile COVID testing unit in Hazleton Wednesday

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact our region. One community hit especially hard is getting some help.

It comes in the form of a “mobile testing van.” The Wright Center for Community Health officially debuted at 10 a.m. what’s called “Driving Better Health.”





It’s a 34-foot mobile medical unit and it’s being used today in the Hazleton City parking lot at East Chestnut and South Pine Streets.

Most of Luzerne County’s COVID cases throughout the pandemic have come from the Hazleton area which is why the Wright Center decided to bring the testing into the heart of this community.

Because many Hispanic people live in this area, the mobile unit has clinicians who can speak both Spanish and English. Two different types of COVID-19 testing are being done today — a 15-minute, rapid-result antigen nasal swab and a deeper nasal test known as PCR which can take two days or longer.

The medical staff determines on-site which test to use based on patient risk, symptoms, and exposure.

Besides pre-registered individuals, walk-ups are also welcome and anyone can get tested regardless if they have insurance. Photo IDs are required and so are insurance cards for those who have insurance.

Besides COVID testing, the mobile unit is providing outreach and education today.

“I did have symptoms all week and running a temperature so I am hoping to get out of the weather here pretty soon,” said Earl Faust of Hazleton.

Masks and social distancing are mandatory. The driving better health mobile unit will be here until 4 p.m. A vaccine catch-up clinic will be held on Tuesday in the Hazleton Area School District.