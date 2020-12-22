Healthbeat: Mask up for the holidays

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The holiday season is traditionally a time we gather with family and friends to celebrate, but health experts fear what will happen if we let our guard down because of the pandemic.

We saw a big spike in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving get-togethers. Not only are traditional holiday gatherings being discouraged, but also health experts say now is not the time to stop wearing a face mask when you are near other people outside of your bubble.

“It is very clear that early in this epidemic we did not understand how important masks were and that messaging has come back to hurt us,” said Wendy Armstrong, MD, Board of Directors Member, Infectious Diseases Society of America.

But the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) says wearing a mask is as important as ever this Christmas week if COVID-19 outbreaks since Thanksgiving are any indication.





“We are on a steep upward swing. All of us who work in the hospitals feel it every day,” Armstrong said.

Spreading the virus is as simple as getting a little too comfortable during the holidays and a little too lax.

“Transmission happens easily when you are close to someone, when you are eating with someone in indoor events and so on,” said Armstrong.

Dennis Yanchik found that out the hard way. He believes he contracted COVID-19 in November during a social get-together.

“I let my guard down I believe because I have been pretty careful with the masks and social distancing and so on and so forth and washing the hands,” Yanchik said.

He considers himself and his wife lucky to only experiences a mild case of COVID-19 but he still feels the fallout.

“The anxiety and the stress behind this is, was the toughest thing to deal with and to still deal with it. The anxiety stress is unbelievable.”

Recovered from his ordeal, Yanchik doesn’t want to see anyone else let down their guard.

“To wear a mask and to save a life, to me it is a no brainer.”

A message that is important as ever this holiday season.

“We all want to be with family. We all want to let our guard down and just have an evening or a day where we can forget that but we just cannot yet. Almost. Hope is on the horizon,” said Armstrong.

Infectious Diseases Society of America has more information for its Mask Up America campaign on its website.