Healthbeat: Long-term benefits to ‘Dry January’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A New Year’s trend is catching on this month. It’s called “Dry January” when people commit to abstaining from alcohol for the month.





Besides physical health benefits that can result from skipping booze such as weight loss, improved sleep and even a stronger immune system, it can also create greater awareness of your relationship with alcohol.

To reap long term benefits of “Dry January”, you must make behavior adjustments that go beyond willpower according to Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services Prevention/Education Supervisor Stefanie Wolownik.

