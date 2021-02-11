Healthbeat: Local college creates COVID-19 testing lab on campus

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Misericordia University set up its own COVID-19 surveillance testing lab on campus this week and is processing its own results. Students and staff are required to undergo random testing.









The results of those saliva tests can be determined within 48 hours. Misericordia leaders believes the testing will allow its campus community to reduce the number of potential infections and keep academics and athletics thriving despite the pandemic.

