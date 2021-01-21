Healthbeat: Infectious disease doctor discusses COVID-19 variant

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The first case of a mutaded version of COVID-19 was reported in Pennsylvania this month.

Scientists estimate a new variant of the COVID strain could be twice as contagious. Variants of the virus can raise some serious questions like what is the difference in the virus, how did it mutate, and what precautions should be taken?

Dr. Stan Martin, Geisinger Director of Infectious Diseases, discussed concerns about increased infectiousness from the viral variants.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have more from Dr. Martin on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.