Healthbeat: How much protection do antibodies provide compared to vaccines?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden set a goal for 70% of Americans to get vaccinated by July 4th in the pursuit of herd immunity.

That didn’t happen but might herd immunity be possible if we combine the number of people vaccinated with the number of people who’ve been sickened with COVID and recovered?







Dr. Stan Martin, Geisinger Director of Infectious Diseases, says people stricken with COVID develop antibodies that help protect them from the virus. But how much protection does that provide compared to the vaccine?

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller gets answers to these questions on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.