Healthbeat: Holiday depression and the pandemic, a double whammy

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Times are tough during the pandemic. It’s even tougher for people who struggle with holiday depression during this very unusual time.

You might not think a rheumatologist would play a role in screening for depression. But given the holidays and COVID, it’s a significant role here in this office.

Most of the patients rheumatologist Julio Ramos treats have a chronic disease like rheumatoid arthritis or lupus.

“You know, we end up seeing a lot of people that are afraid and isolated and therefore lonely and depressed,” said Ramos.

The pandemic makes their treatment even more challenging.

“They become sicker.”

It’s why Dr. Ramos is a firm believer in engaging his patients to screen for their well-being.

“You know, and that’s our main question. Well, how are you feeling? You know, not just, you know, how’s your disease doing but how are you doing?”

The struggle is often shared by caregivers of these patients who are trying to juggle that care with all the pressure and realities of life during COVID-19.

“We tend to give and give and give when we’re caregiving and then we end up empty and how can we then care for others. So, I think it’s important as caregivers that we take care of ourselves. It’s not selfish, it’s just practical,” said Amy Goyer, a caregiving expert with AARP.

One way AARP says to do that is to check locally with the area Agency on Aging.

“Find your local agency on aging and talk about what your loved one’s needs are and what kind of programs might be available. Maybe some things on a sliding fee scale, any services that they may be eligible for or benefits,” said Goyer.

And if the person who needs care is capable, Dr. Ramos recommends getting that individual out of a chair and moving.

“Walk, you know. If you can’t walk, do chair yoga. You know, do some type of activity to improve your endorphines and that often makes people feel a lot better.”

And we have resources for you if you’re struggling during the holidays and during the pandemic: