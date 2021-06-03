Healthbeat: Geisinger-led study finds link between COVID-19 and severe strokes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Geisinger-led, international study on COVID-19 and stroke finds that among people who have strokes and COVID-19, there is a higher incidence of severe stroke as well as stroke in younger people. 

Dr. Ramin Zand and Dr. Vida Abedi, both Geisinger physicians, participated in The COVID-19 Stroke Study Group’s latest report, published in the journal Stroke. The research focused on 432 patients from 17 countries diagnosed with COVID-19 and stroke.

Among this group, the study found a significantly higher incidence of large vessel occlusion (LVO) strokes caused by a blockage in one of the brain’s major arteries that are typically associated with more severe symptoms.

Nearly 45% of strokes in the study group were LVOs. In the general population, 24 to 38% of ischemic strokes are of the LVO variety.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have more on the report on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos