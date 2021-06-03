Healthbeat: Geisinger-led study finds link between COVID-19 and severe strokes

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Geisinger-led, international study on COVID-19 and stroke finds that among people who have strokes and COVID-19, there is a higher incidence of severe stroke as well as stroke in younger people.





Dr. Ramin Zand and Dr. Vida Abedi, both Geisinger physicians, participated in The COVID-19 Stroke Study Group’s latest report, published in the journal Stroke. The research focused on 432 patients from 17 countries diagnosed with COVID-19 and stroke.

Among this group, the study found a significantly higher incidence of large vessel occlusion (LVO) strokes caused by a blockage in one of the brain’s major arteries that are typically associated with more severe symptoms.

Nearly 45% of strokes in the study group were LVOs. In the general population, 24 to 38% of ischemic strokes are of the LVO variety.

