Healthbeat: Effects of sun on prescription and over-the-counter medication

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When you think about summer sun safety, preventing a sunburn may come to mind. But there is another health concern you might not even think about when it comes to the effect of the sun.







It’s called photosensitivity. MedExpress Urgent Care physician Dr. Nancie Fitch says UV radiation can interact with your medication. Sun exposure can cause rashes, sunburns and heatstroke if you take such prescription medication as diabetes drugs, birth control pills, blood pressure medications, statins and even some over-the-counter drugs like antihistamines.

Harrold’s Pharmacy owner Bruce Lefkowitz says it’s important to discuss with your pharmacist what medications you’re taking and plan to limit your exposure to sunlight and impact of UV ray’s if you’re vulnerable.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller has more on photosensitivity tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.