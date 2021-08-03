Healthbeat: Driver forms foundation to offer Hepatitis C testing at NASCAR events

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 26-year-old NASCAR driver Will Rodgers was diagnosed as a child with a rare autoimmune liver disease called Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis.







He endured many medical procedures and additional health challenges all before his 5th birthday. He considers his life a crusade to raise awareness of liver disease and Hepatitis C and to fight the stigma and shame that keeps so many from testing and treatment.

He formed a foundation which offers free, simple Hepatitis C tests at select NASCAR events that can be taken right at the track, with results delivered in minutes.

Rodgers discusses with Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller how broad scale testing and awareness can eliminate Hepatitis C in the United States and improve testing on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.