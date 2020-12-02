Healthbeat: Doctors warn of next public health crisis; heart failure

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Besides COVID-19, U.S. doctors are bracing for the next public health crisis: heart failure.

More than 6 million Americans live with this chronic and progressive condition which can prove fatal if left untreated.

HEART MATTERS, a nationwide study of practicing healthcare providers, revealed widespread concern about the pandemic’s effect on patients already living with heart failure as well as new cases that will emerge in the coming weeks and months. While heart failure education is considered key for early detection and management of the condition, the study finds that treating patients remotely can play a vital role in providing better outcomes.

