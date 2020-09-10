Healthbeat: Dentists see increase in tooth fractures amid COVID-19 pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tooth fractures are a growing problem during the pandemic. 

Dentists like Dr. Alex Frederick of Frederick Dental Group in Wilkes-Barre have seen more patients in a matter of months than in previous years. 

One of the major causes of tooth fractures is teeth grinding which can be triggered by stress like many of us have experience during the pandemic. 

While some causes of teeth grinding are obvious, others may be surprising like working from home. 

Dr. Frederick shares his insights into the problem with Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller tonight on Eyewitness News.

