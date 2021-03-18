Healthbeat: COVID testing effort underway at local apartment complex

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — COVID-19 testing is still considered a key to conquering the pandemic.

Area Agency on Aging – Luzerne and Wyoming Counties is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to test residents of more than a dozen NEPA high rise apartment buildings.

One of those buildings where testing is being done Thursday is Anthracite Apartments on North Main Street in Pittston.









More than a dozen tenants of the ten story site, regardless if they exhibited any symptoms, signed up to be tested for free by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

Some of the tenants say they wish the testing occurred much sooner during the pandemic when a few of the building’s tenants were sickened by the virus but they are glad the testing is happening nonetheless.

