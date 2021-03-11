Healthbeat: “Count Me In” campaign works to build confidence in COVID-19 vaccines

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A group of more than 160 leading organizations representing patients, providers, employers and public health organizations has launched a new pro-vaccine initiative.

“Count Me In” provides information to build confidence in current COVID-19 vaccines and to motivate and inspire people to collectively fight the pandemic.









Susan Peschin, President/CEO of Alliance for Aging Research spoke with Eyewitness News about health inequities that exist in general, what that means in the fight against COVID and what’s being done to build confidence in the process and science surrounding the vaccines.

The campaign also encourages adults to share their stories about why they were vaccinated or why they are eager to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once vaccines are available to them.

Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller will have the story tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.