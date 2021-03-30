Healthbeat: Colon cancer survivor with a ‘never-give-up’ attitude shares his story

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 65-year-old Tom Emanski of Mountain Top is a colon cancer survivor.







He went for a colonoscopy when a polyp the size of a fingernail was detected but because it was so small it could not be immediately removed during the screening. When he went back for the procedure, several weeks later he polyp grew to much larger proportions.

Emanski had it removed and has since had two other cancer scares.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller shares Emanski’s never-give-up attitude and his doctor’s message of the importance of vigilance and to use screening as a means to help prevent a preventable tragedy, tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.