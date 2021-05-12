Healthbeat: Children’s Advocacy Center helping survivors of child abuse

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Experts say the pandemic has resulted in many more unreported cases of child abuse since kids were out of school and social situations where the abuse could have been detected and reported by teachers and other adults.





Children’s Advocacy Center of Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties offers therapy among an array of services to help children begin the healing and overcome the trauma.

A two-way mirror is used by a therapist to witness the child’s behavior while the caregiver wears an earpiece to follow the therapist’s instructions to help the child open up and progress.

