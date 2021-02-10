Healthbeat: CDC provides hyper-localized health data estimates to improve resource distribution

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The CDC along with the CDC Foundation and the Robert Wood Foundation has a new tool called PLACES (Population Level Analysis and Community Estimates).

It’s a website which provides hyper-localized health data estimates for big cities and even smaller communities by using zip codes.

Organizers say it can help communities decide where best to target resources for unhealthy behaviors and risks with the goal of improving health outcomes for residents.

Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller will have the story tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.