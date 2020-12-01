Healthbeat: Bringing awareness to pediatric HIV on World AIDS Day

Despite efforts to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS, nearly 5,000 children are infected daily

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY — December 1 marks the 33rd World AIDS Day.





Despite significant progress through the years to prevent and treat HIV/AIDS, nearly 500 children are still infected daily primarily through mother-to-child transmission.

Without treatment, half of HIV-infected infants will die before their second birthday. Just as troubling, deaths among adolescents living with HIV have doubled since 2000.

