Healthbeat: American Lung Association report outlines progress on preventing tobacco use

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tobacco use has long been considered a major public health threat. Health experts call it the leading cause of preventable disease and death.

A new report looks at how Pennsylvania and the rest of the country is doing to curb tobacco use.

For nearly two decades, The American Lung Association has evaluated the state of tobacco control in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Tobacco use is blamed for an estimated 22,000 preventable deaths in Pennsylvania each year, yet the American Lung Association’s 19th Annual State of Tobacco Control report finds the Keystone State is not doing nearly enough to take action against this deadly serious situation.

“Unfortunately, you know, we do have a few F’s and a couple of D’s on our report card,” said Molly Pisciottano, Director of Advocacy, American Lung Association.

The report looks at five key categories. It grades Pennsylvania an F in three of them including funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs. The Pennsylvania Department of Health allocates only about 10 percent funding of the CDC’s recommended $140 million. Why is this considered so important?

“So that we can do the work we need to do to prevent youth from ever starting tobacco including e-cigarettes and also to help people quit tobacco,” Pisciottano said.

Another F which Pennsylvania gets from the American Lung Association report is the Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws, something which the organization says is magnified during the COVID-19 pandemic

“With our current clean indoor air law it’s not comprehensive. There are still thousands of exceptions that leave hospitality workers and customers open to the dangers of secondhand smoke,” said Pisciottano.

Among them, workers and customers of Pennsylvania casinos but lately there is a glimmer of hope.

“Because of the pandemic, all casinos in Pennsylvania reopened temporarily as smoke-free, 100 percent smoke-free. But we need to make sure that that is permanent, that they stay smoke-free even long after the pandemic,” Pisciottano explained.

Nationally, the American Lung Association wants Washington to step up overall efforts to prevent and reduce tobacco use by, for instance, removing flavored tobacco products from the marketplace.

“The Biden administration has a really important opportunity to really change the current trajectory of tobacco use in in our nation,” Pisciottano said.

The American Lung Association also emphasizes that smoking can cause more severe symptoms from COVID-19. You can learn more about the State of Tobacco Control report on the American Lung Association website.

