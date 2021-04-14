Healthbeat: Affects of mask wearing on babies’ development

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Masks help protect us from COVID-19 but they might be preventing something else besides spreading the virus.

Masks can interfere with babies’ speech and language development. Since babies are not seeing whole faces of many people, they are missing out on facial expressions which serve as communicative signals.

PAK Pediatrics Pediatrician Jeffery Kile, MD says even though babies are resilient, the masks can interfere with extended family bonding.

