District: Closed Scranton Schools To Undergo Air Quality Testing

UPDATE: The Scranton School District released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding the ongoing issues with lead and asbestos in district owned buildings.

Scranton School District – Environmental Remediation “The health, safety, and welfare of students and staff is the District’s number one priority.

The district has been in constant contact with environmental professionals in order to maintain safe schools and resolve the environmental conditions found in our facilities.

As a part of the district’s immediate plans to provide a safe environment, the district has closed Northeast Intermediate, Frances Willard Elementary, and Robert Morris Elementary.

Representatives from both Guzek Associates and Datom Products, are on-site at these locations assessing the situation.

Air quality tests will be done in each building prior to their reopening; we will keep these buildings closed until all are deemed safe for students and staff.” — Melissa McTiernan, Superintendent.

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) How safe are schools in the Scranton School District?

Many questions but few answers as the district deals with lead and asbestos problems and concerns in its buildings.

Three schools are closed and testing is being done in the other schools. 16 buildings in total are involved.

Eyewitness News goes in search of answers as parents express concerns about what is next. We’ll have the latest at 5 and 6pm.



