Health officials ask fans to be safe during the big game and not have guests over

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As fans prepare for the big game, health officials are urging people to avoid holding large watch parties.

Football fans can watch the big game on WYOU, but state and local health experts are saying it’s better those fans do so with members of their own household this year and prevent turning the big game into a big COVID surge.

“So we’re telling people now is not the time to let your guard down. And please be careful. We need this virus to continue to decline in our communities and hospitals,” said Dave Lopatofsky, MD and chief medical officer at UPMC Susquehanna.

With kickoff just a few days away, many fans are feeling the urge to keep their big game traditions alive.

But UPMC Susquehanna’s chief medical officer has a simple message.

“First of all, think it over. Is it really worth it? Hopefully, by next Super Bowl Sunday this will all be behind us, and we just can’t afford to have another big wave of illness going through our communities,” said Lopatofsky.

Local football fans tell Eyewitness News that they’re heeding that warning.

“Usually shoot over to Rivals, or Buffalo Wing, somewhere that’s game-oriented. But this year, gotta be safe. So I believe I’m just gonna watch it with family,” said Salaam Short, a Williamsport resident.

Many are keeping their inner circle small, to keep their loved ones safe.

“It’s people that I’ve hung around with since then, through all of it. And we’re all good, none of us had it,” said Bob Sherwood, a Williamsport resident.

Officials say it comes down to using the common sense practices that have really hammered home over the past year.

“We can get together in different ways. Some people are using video and audio video to get together with their family remotely. And these things actually do work, and they are effective and I think it’s a small price to pay for our safety,” said Lopatofsky.

Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed his concerns over these gatherings on Wednesday, his message: “Lay low, and just cool it.”