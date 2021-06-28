Health experts say delta variant is more severe

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Another new COVID variant has made its way to the United States. Some health experts are saying that those vaccinated are still at risk for contracting this new strain.

According to the world health organization, the Delta variant is said to have originated from India. Unlike other strains we saw in Brazil, the U.K. and South Africa, this one is said to be more severe.

“The delta variant is probably the deadliest threat so far right now for the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Rutul Dalal, Medical Director for infectious diseases.

Though not documented in Pennsylvania yet, Dr. Dalal says it could be here in a matter of months.

“There might be a possibility in the next 2 or 3 months this might become the most prominent strain in the U.S. so I think we should take this threat seriously,” stated Dr. Dalal.

Who has said that because of this variant, those un-vaccinated and vaccinated should still wear a mask. Although the state lifted the mask mandate today, some say still plan on wearing one and others want to keep them off.

“I have an 87-year old mother who I don’t want to die from COVID, so I wear my mask,” said Roxanne Blazina.

“We still need to take step by steps. People still need to wear their masks, people still need to get their shots,” stated Basil Doamaral.

“You won’t get my face in one again,” said Brenda Nittinger.

Ultimately, Dr. Dalal says individuals should do their research about the number of cases and vaccinations in their area, when deciding whether to wear a mask.