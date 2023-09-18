SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dinosaurs are stampeding into Scranton and the whole family can take part in a prehistoric party.

Jurassic Quest is coming to Montage Mountain in Scranton this October for two action-packed weekends that will transport, dino-loving kids and parents alike, back in time 165 million years ago with an interactive experience with dinosaurs.

It’s the nation’s number one, largest, and most realistic dinosaur experience, featuring true-to-detail dinosaurs, including a 60-foot-long, Spinosaurus, an 80-foot-long Apatosaurus, and a fan-favorite, a lifesize T-Rex.

The first weekend of the event will take from Friday, October 13 – Sunday, October 15. On Friday, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The second weekend is scheduled for Thursday, October 19 – Sunday, October 22. On Thursday -from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Jurassic Quest gives visitors the opportunity to walk through millions of years of the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods.

The show includes large rideable dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, and interactive activities, like a fossil dig.

The quest also has real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn, and a life-size dino skull.

They also offer fun for the really little ones, from bounce houses to interactive dinosaur babies.

To purchase tickets to Jurassic Quest visit their website.