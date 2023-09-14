SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police closed part of Interstate 81 Thursday morning following a head-on crash in Lackawanna County.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. in Scranton and forced the closure of the southbound lanes while creating a traffic backlog overnight.

Troopers say the crash happened just a few minutes before 2 a.m. on I-81 southbound near the President Biden Expressway.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reports traffic was being detoured off the highway and onto the expressway, then Pittston Avenue to Davis Street, then back onto the highway.

Reportedly, a tractor-trailer and car collided head-on forcing both lanes of I-81 South to close along a roughly three-mile span.

State police could not yet confirm if anyone was injured.

PennDOT estimated the I-81 closure to last until around 7 a.m.