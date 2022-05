STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A hazmat team is responding to an overturned tractor-trailer that is said to be leaking its contents.

According to the “Monroe County Communications Center,” the overturned tractor is at the intersection of Middle Road and Bangor Mountain Road (Route 191) in Stroudsburg.

That section of road is closed while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.