BUTLER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders were called to a Walmart in Schuylkill County Wednesday for a hazmat situation.

Around 12:30 p.m., emergency responders say they were called to a Walmart Distribution Center in Butler Township where 100 gallons of ammonia leaked from a broken valve.

Hazmat teams were on scene for more than five hours and all the employees who were exposed to the leak were sprayed down and checked out by EMS crews.

Image Courtesy the Lavelle Volunteer Fire Company

Officials with the Lavelle Volunteer Fire Company say hosing down those exposed to the leak and EMS evaluations are protocol. No one was transported to the scene.