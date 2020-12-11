Hazleton woman sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for drug trafficking

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, 40-year-old Jessica Hernandez-Boria of Hazleton was sentenced to 8.5 years imprisonment and four years of supervised release for her involvement in distributing approximately 3 kilograms of cocaine between September 2018 and February 2019 throughout Hazleton.

Investigators also say she previously pleaded guilty to conspiring with others in this situation and admitted to them that she carried a firearm in the process.

Investigators say she would receive shipments through the mail from Puerto Rico to her home in Hazleton that contained cocaine and distribute these to drug dealers, receiving cash in exchange.

