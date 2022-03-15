Hazleton woman sentenced in the fatal stabbing of her husband

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton woman has been sentenced for a deadly stabbing that killed her husband in 2019.

According to officials, 45-year-old Marlin Florentino Batista is sentenced to 20-40 years on the charge of criminal homicide after a stabbing incident in December 2019 that left her 23-year-old husband, Jose Luis Jimenez-Reyes dead.

As stated in the criminal complaint, officials arrived at the Leigh Valley Hospital when Batista told them her husband was shot. Police say they discovered through surveillance video near Batista’s residence on Locust Street, that she stabbed the victim multiple times.

Police say Batista admitted to stabbing the victim in the chest, two days later he died from his injuries.

Batista will remain in the Luzerne County Prison.