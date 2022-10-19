HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf announced Pennsylvania’s plan to invest nearly $6,000,000 into Hazleton’s water infrastructure projects on Wednesday.

The funding is for two separate projects that would help filter and pump more water into Hazleton and surrounding areas.

The projects:

The Hazleton City Authority received a $2.275M loan to build a new pump station near SR 424 and 309 to increase water capacity and pressure for their service area. The Greater Hazleton Community Development Organization Inc. received a $3.5M loan to install an oxidation and pressure filtration system to bring iron and manganese levels down to acceptable levels and improve the disinfection and oxidation processes.

The administration says the oxidation and filtration system “will address an existing compliance order from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and contribute to the elimination of a critical public health hazard.”

Representatives for Governor Wolf said the funding for the new water pump comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the funding for the new filtration system comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Funding will officially be disbursed once expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

Wolf said PENNVEST has promised to invest $236M for the entire state of Pennsylvania.