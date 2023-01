HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last week on December 30, troopers responded to a report that a 47-year-old taxi driver from Hazelton was paid in counterfeit cash.

Pennsylvania State Police say they discovered that two unidentified boys, possibly underage, attempted to pay for their taxi ride using a counterfeit $50.00 bill.

PSP say that the boys then immediately fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police have no further information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.