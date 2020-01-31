Hazleton Special Olympics Held at Eagle Rock Resort

Live Now
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) This is the 10th year the Hazleton Special Olympics are being held at Eagle Rock Resort.

The event started 12 years ago.

Indoor games include fishing and feeding penguins, arts, crafts and snowball throwing.

Outdoor activities include tubing, tobogganing and even painting the snow.

140 special needs students from Hazleton Area School District and parents are attending.

Nearly 50 Occupational Therapy Juniors from Misericordia University helped with the event.

