Hazleton School District surveys parents on reopening plans

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The largest school district in our region, Hazleton Area School District, is surveying parents on possible reopening plan options.

It includes in-person and online at the same time, as well as a hybrid of both. The superintendent says the district hopes to make a final plan decision by the end of the week or early next week.







The district has some 12,000 students and classes are to resume on September 8. More information can be found on the district website.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have details on the options and reaction to them on later editions of Eyewitness News.