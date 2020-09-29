Hazleton School District becomes first public district in country to use disinfecting apparatus

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A local school district is the first public school in the U.S. to use what’s called the Altapure AP-4 to disinfect its schools during the pandemic.





A demonstration was held Tuesday afternoon at Hazle Township Early Learning Center. Altapure AP-4 is an enhanced, automated and touchless high-level disinfection sub micron aerosol system.

The device provides hospital-grade disinfection that will be used as part of the district’s protocols to protect students and staff from COVID-19 and the potential spread of other viruses or infections.

Reporter Mark Hiller will explain more including how HASD was able to obtain the disinfecting apparatus on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.