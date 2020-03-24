Hazleton public transit makes changes to curb spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus Response

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton Public Transport (HPT) is asking that only essential riders use their busses until further notice.

The organization has not made major changes to their routes, canceling only the Penn State Loop Route beginning Friday, March 27 since the campus is operating remotely. However, to stop the potential spread of COVID-19, the organization is asking that passengers leave extra space between each other and limit conversations with the drivers.

In addition to asking riders to social distance themselves, HPT says they are disinfecting handrails and frequently touched surfaces in all vehicles and facilities. The organization says they are following all federal, state, and CDC guidelines.

The Route 95 Summer Loop will begin on Monday, March 30.

