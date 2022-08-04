HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton Rotary Club purchased a new K9 for the Hazleton Police Department and paid for its training.

The grand total came out to about $20,000.

His name is A-Sheridan, named after a dog who served as a recovery dog after the 9/11 attacks.

So far, he’s helped execute four live surrenders and helped seize several narcotics.

Hazleton police say they wouldn’t have been able to purchase the dog without the help of the rotary club.

