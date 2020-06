HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) With warmer weather and COVID-19 safety restrictions easing, the City of Hazleton has received numerous complaints regarding so-called “quality of life” issues such as loud music and ATVs being driven on city streets.







A crackdown has been launched to address those concerns. Violators could face fines up to $500.

