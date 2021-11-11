Hazleton Police catch wanted man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police apprehended a wanted man after a foot pursuit where police say, both the criminal and officers were in danger of injury.

Wednesday morning around 10:00 in the areas of South Church Street and West Beech Street officers say they spotted Joshua Pagan-Vargas who was wanted for a failure to appear in court warrant.

Police say they spotted Pagan-Vargas and when officers approached him, he took off on foot climbing a fence and running along railroad tracks.

Pagan-Vargas led officers to an area where, police say, it was rocky and mine stripping pits. Police say this was a danger to officers and the criminal.

Officers were able to catch Pagan-Vargas and take him into custody. While in custody officers found 25 white glassine packets of suspected heroin/fentanyl, two white plastic spoons with residue, numerous colored rubber bands and two orange-capped hypodermic syringes were also located in Pagan-Vargas possession.

Pagan-Vargas is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, controlled substance possession, and drug paraphernalia. He was denied bail and is being held at Luzerne County Correction Facility.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos