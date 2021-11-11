Hazleton Police catch wanted man

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton Police apprehended a wanted man after a foot pursuit where police say, both the criminal and officers were in danger of injury.

Wednesday morning around 10:00 in the areas of South Church Street and West Beech Street officers say they spotted Joshua Pagan-Vargas who was wanted for a failure to appear in court warrant.

Police say they spotted Pagan-Vargas and when officers approached him, he took off on foot climbing a fence and running along railroad tracks.

Pagan-Vargas led officers to an area where, police say, it was rocky and mine stripping pits. Police say this was a danger to officers and the criminal.

Officers were able to catch Pagan-Vargas and take him into custody. While in custody officers found 25 white glassine packets of suspected heroin/fentanyl, two white plastic spoons with residue, numerous colored rubber bands and two orange-capped hypodermic syringes were also located in Pagan-Vargas possession.

Pagan-Vargas is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, controlled substance possession, and drug paraphernalia. He was denied bail and is being held at Luzerne County Correction Facility.