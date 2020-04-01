Hazleton Police seek man wanted on drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton Police need your help in locating a man wanted on drug charges.

The Hazleton Police Narcotics Unit issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Vencil Nunez of Freeland.

The Luzerne County Drug Task Force, in coordination with the Hazleton Police Narcotics Unit, charged Nunez with multiple counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance among other charges.

Police say Nunez is known to visit the Hazleton area frequently.

Anyone with information concerning Nunez’s whereabouts should contact police by dialing 911.