Hazleton Police seek man wanted on drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the Hazleton Police Department’s narcotics unit, 30-year-old Thomas Recica of Lehighton was stopped for a traffic violation and found to be in possession of 200 packets of what they believe to be heroin and/or fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia.
He was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other related charges, including the original traffic violation.
Hazleton police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.