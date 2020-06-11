Hazleton Police seek man wanted on drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the Hazleton Police Department’s narcotics unit, 30-year-old Thomas Recica of Lehighton was stopped for a traffic violation and found to be in possession of 200 packets of what they believe to be heroin and/or fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia.

This is an alternate photo of Thomas Recica provided by the Hazleton Police Department.

He was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other related charges, including the original traffic violation.

Hazleton police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.