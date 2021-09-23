Hazleton Police seek help identifying suspect wanted on multiple charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — The Hazleton Police Department wants help identifying a potential suspect wanted for delivery of a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Police say Cebe Casine Mackenson has many aliases, such as Mackenson Cebe and Matthew Lawrence Young. His last known address was 86 East Market Street in Tresckow, Pennsylvania. His additional addresses include 92 Wyndgate Boulevard in Drums and 12 Taca Boulevard in Deer Park, New York.

According to police, Mackenson was born in May 1986, he is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you see or know this person and know their whereabouts, do not attempt to apprehend them. Police ask anyone who wishes to share information related to the location of this person is to call 911.

Also, any individual wishing to turn themselves in can make arrangements by all calling 911 and asking to speak with a Hazleton police officer.