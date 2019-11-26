Hazleton Police Searching for Wanted Man

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Joel Rodriguez Correa, 30, Hazleton was Charged with 2 Felony Counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and 2 Felony Counts of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

The Hazleton City Police Department, Narcotics Division issued an arrest warrant for Correa following a Narcotics Investigation throughout August and September of 2019, where police say Correa sold fentanyl on several occasions.

The Narcotics Unit was assisted by the Luzerne County Drug Task Force along with the West Hazleton Police Department.

Correa is 30 years old, stands 5’11, 185 lbs, short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that sees Correa or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Hazleton Police also urge Correa to turn himself in at Hazleton Police.