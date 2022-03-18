HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a stabbing that took place Thursday evening.

According to a release from Hazleton City Police, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Poplar Street and Thirwell Avenue.

Police say they located the victim on arrival who had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a trauma center for treatment, their condition is currently unknown.

Police are asking for anyone with any knowledge of the incident to please contact them.