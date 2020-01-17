Hazleton Police Report Record Meth Bust

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton Police Chief Jerry Speziale tells Eyewitness News the department’s most recent drug bust netted the most methamphetamine in the City’s history.

According to Speziale, Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Division began an investigation in November of 2019 due to a rising number of incidents within the city.

In the beginning of January, police seized approximately 6 pounds of “high quality” methamphetamine from an undisclosed location.

Hazleton Police released this image of approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine seized in a drug bust earlier this month.

Then on January 16, around 1:00pm, according to the release, police arrested 34-year-old Jose L. Vargas near the intersection of Diamond Avenue and Wyoming Street.

They say Vargas was in possession of approximately $4,500. The cash was seized and shortly after the arrest, investigators executed a search warrant and raided his residence at 29 West 4th St, Hazleton.

The investigation is ongoing.

In December, Eyewitness News reported methamphetamine use in and around Hazleton was on the rise over fears that heroin was being laced with fentanyl. Click Here for that report.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story on later editions of Eyewitness News.