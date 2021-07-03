Hazleton police narcotics investigation ends with three people incarcerated

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Hazleton City Police Department arrested two men and a woman for selling heroin and fentanyl from their residence.

On July 2nd around 6 a.m. Friday, the Hazleton Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested Kereen Karim Carruth, 20, Roberto Herrera, 25, Cecilia Herrera, 46, and a 17-year-old juvenile male as a result of a search warrant.

According to police, the search warrant issued on Mckinley Street resulted in the collection of suspected heroin or fentanyl that is equivalent to approximately 5,029 doses of the illegal narcotic and several other drug items.

Law enforcement also found numerous weaponry including three handguns.

Carruth, also known as the rapper, “Milly Loc”, has been previously charged with six felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance. As a result of the search warrant, Carruth will be charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other drug-related charges.

Herrera was found to be a prior convicted felon. He was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and other misdemeanor charges.

Carruth’s bail was set at $250,000 while Herrera’s was set at $350,000. Neither was able to post bail and they remain in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Cecilia Herrera was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver. Her bail was posted and she was released from the Hazleton Police Department’s custody.

The 17-year-old male has prior felony firearms violation cases that are still pending in Luzerne County Juvenile Court. He was on house arrest through juvenile probation. He was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and was transported to the Bucks County Juvenile Detention Facility.