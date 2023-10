HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police in Hazleton are asking for help identifying someone they say stole $4,000 worth of vapes.

According to Hazleton City Police, the individual pictured below entered the Pantry Quik in the 900 block of West Diamond Avenue recently and stole $4,000 worth of vapes.

Courtesy of the Hazleton City Police Department

If you believe you know the person in Crocs and a Nike Tech hoodie, reach out to the Hazleton City Police Tip line at (570)450-2080 or call Patrolman McGinnis at (570)459-4940 ext. 208.